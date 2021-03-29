Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.43.

A number of research analysts have commented on PDCO shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd.

NASDAQ:PDCO opened at $32.46 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.86 and its 200 day moving average is $29.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.02, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.54. Patterson Companies has a 52-week low of $12.93 and a 52-week high of $36.88.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. Patterson Companies had a positive return on equity of 17.57% and a negative net margin of 9.15%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Patterson Companies will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.10%.

In other Patterson Companies news, CFO Donald Zurbay sold 6,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $205,191.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jody H. Feragen sold 10,052 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total value of $330,007.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,461,952.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Patterson Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Patterson Companies by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Patterson Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Patterson Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; technology solutions, such as practice management software and e-commerce solutions; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

