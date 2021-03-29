CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $152.31.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CYBR shares. DA Davidson raised CyberArk Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group upgraded CyberArk Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,233,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in CyberArk Software by 102.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after buying an additional 6,467 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter worth $226,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter valued at $82,474,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 111,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,095,000 after buying an additional 2,288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software stock opened at $132.32 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 4.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,890.56 and a beta of 1.37. CyberArk Software has a 52 week low of $75.13 and a 52 week high of $169.70.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.62. CyberArk Software had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 0.65%. The company had revenue of $144.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.15 million. Research analysts forecast that CyberArk Software will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection, as well as secure remote vendor access to privileged access security; Application Access Manager for secrets management for application types and non-human identities; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

