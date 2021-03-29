Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Sells 23,606 Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) by 22.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 82,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,606 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Equitable were worth $2,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equitable during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in Equitable in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Equitable by 18.5% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Equitable by 397.6% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,382 shares during the period. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equitable in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on EQH. Truist lifted their target price on Equitable from $26.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Equitable in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Equitable from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Equitable from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Equitable currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.27.

In other Equitable news, insider Nick Lane sold 23,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total value of $734,653.92. Also, EVP Dave S. Hattem sold 6,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $219,558.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 289,632 shares of company stock valued at $9,466,524 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EQH opened at $31.85 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.99. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.57 and a 1-year high of $33.69. The company has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.33 and a beta of 1.65.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.44. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Equitable’s payout ratio is 14.02%.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

