Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 45,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,841,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvard Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in AbCellera Biologics in the 4th quarter worth about $165,189,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in AbCellera Biologics during the fourth quarter worth about $402,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the fourth quarter worth about $706,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,102,000. Finally, Founders Fund VII Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,847,000.
AbCellera Biologics stock opened at $24.75 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.91. AbCellera Biologics Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.07 and a 52 week high of $71.91.
AbCellera Biologics Profile
AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. The company also develops next-generation transgenic mice that provide a source of fully-human antibodies for the discovery of therapeutic antibody candidates.
