Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 45,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,841,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvard Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in AbCellera Biologics in the 4th quarter worth about $165,189,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in AbCellera Biologics during the fourth quarter worth about $402,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the fourth quarter worth about $706,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,102,000. Finally, Founders Fund VII Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,847,000.

AbCellera Biologics stock opened at $24.75 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.91. AbCellera Biologics Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.07 and a 52 week high of $71.91.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ABCL shares. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on AbCellera Biologics from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on AbCellera Biologics in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, AbCellera Biologics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

AbCellera Biologics Profile

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. The company also develops next-generation transgenic mice that provide a source of fully-human antibodies for the discovery of therapeutic antibody candidates.

