Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Purchases 3,550 Shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in CareTrust REIT were worth $2,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in CareTrust REIT during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 140.5% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CareTrust REIT during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in CareTrust REIT during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CTRE. Barclays increased their target price on CareTrust REIT from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of CareTrust REIT from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. CareTrust REIT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTRE opened at $23.79 on Monday. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.44 and a 52-week high of $24.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.99 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 45.10% and a return on equity of 8.74%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.265 dividend. This is a boost from CareTrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.53%.

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

