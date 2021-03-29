Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Shares Bought by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 145,639 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,386 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $2,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,903,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,235,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,638,000 after buying an additional 2,089,545 shares during the period. SRS Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,184,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 109.0% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,635,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,368,000 after buying an additional 853,120 shares during the period. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,580,000. 36.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on UAA. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Under Armour from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.88.

NYSE UAA opened at $22.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.11. Under Armour, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.15 and a 12 month high of $24.39. The company has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.63, a PEG ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.13.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 16.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Under Armour, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

