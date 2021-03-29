Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 2,100 Shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lessened its stake in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 36,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 987.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,194,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,770,000 after purchasing an additional 4,717,042 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of DXC Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,888,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in DXC Technology by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,623,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,564,000 after buying an additional 1,721,544 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in DXC Technology in the 4th quarter worth $36,124,000. Finally, Miller Value Partners LLC increased its stake in DXC Technology by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 5,397,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,348,000 after buying an additional 1,337,960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

DXC Technology stock opened at $28.39 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 2.46. DXC Technology has a twelve month low of $11.35 and a twelve month high of $30.14.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.30. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 14.08% and a negative net margin of 20.44%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DXC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on DXC Technology from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of DXC Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $25.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of DXC Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on DXC Technology from $21.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.27.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.28 per share, for a total transaction of $249,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total transaction of $393,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DXC Technology Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC).

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.