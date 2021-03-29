Ameritas Investment Company LLC Invests $249,000 in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FLC. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 107.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 46,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 24,325 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 38.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FLC stock opened at $23.89 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.83. Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.37 and a 12 month high of $24.48.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.132 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.63%.

About Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across utilities and banking sectors.

