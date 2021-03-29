FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.18 Per Share

FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.1825 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

FirstService has a payout ratio of 19.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect FirstService to earn $2.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.73 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.0%.

Shares of FSV stock opened at $149.79 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.78 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $149.65 and its 200 day moving average is $138.03. FirstService has a 12 month low of $69.86 and a 12 month high of $158.19.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.21. FirstService had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The business had revenue of $775.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $715.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that FirstService will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

FSV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of FirstService from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of FirstService from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of FirstService from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.57.

FirstService Company Profile

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment provides property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

