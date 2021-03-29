Morgan Stanley Acquires 79,189 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 596,779 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 79,189 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.31% of Charter Communications worth $394,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 436,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,475,000 after buying an additional 4,249 shares during the period. McLean Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $2,738,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 912,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,369,000 after purchasing an additional 156,348 shares during the period. Finally, Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new position in Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,221,000. 70.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $631.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $122.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00. Charter Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $413.39 and a fifty-two week high of $681.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $619.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $629.99.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $6.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.89 by $1.16. Charter Communications had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of $12.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 14.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider David Ellen sold 10,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.77, for a total value of $6,371,383.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,710 shares in the company, valued at $24,378,396.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CHTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI started coverage on Charter Communications in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $765.00 to $690.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $725.00 to $771.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Charter Communications from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $679.09.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

