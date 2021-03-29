STAG Industrial, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:STAG)

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.1208 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th.

STAG Industrial has raised its dividend by 2.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years. STAG Industrial has a dividend payout ratio of 308.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect STAG Industrial to earn $1.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.45 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.0%.

STAG Industrial stock opened at $34.20 on Monday. STAG Industrial has a twelve month low of $20.64 and a twelve month high of $34.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.22, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.48 and its 200 day moving average is $31.41.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.16. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 26.59%. The firm had revenue of $129.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that STAG Industrial will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of STAG Industrial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. STAG Industrial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.78.

In related news, COO Stephen C. Mecke sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total transaction of $1,495,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 52,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,554,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 23,268 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $698,970.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,414,523.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

