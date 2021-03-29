Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (WMC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 on April 26th

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 23rd, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 26th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital has decreased its dividend by 91.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a payout ratio of 75.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect Western Asset Mortgage Capital to earn $0.21 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 114.3%.

WMC stock opened at $3.28 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $199.47 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.62. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a 12 month low of $1.37 and a 12 month high of $4.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.74, a current ratio of 492.20 and a quick ratio of 492.20.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Western Asset Mortgage Capital had a negative net margin of 184.72% and a positive return on equity of 13.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Western Asset Mortgage Capital will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

About Western Asset Mortgage Capital

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on acquiring, investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities, residential whole-loans, residential bridge loans, securitized commercial loans, and other financial assets.

