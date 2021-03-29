Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.52 (NASDAQ:WASH)

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.52 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st.

Washington Trust Bancorp has increased its dividend by 33.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Washington Trust Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 58.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Washington Trust Bancorp to earn $3.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 63.8%.

Shares of NASDAQ:WASH opened at $52.97 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $915.43 million, a PE ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.62. Washington Trust Bancorp has a 1-year low of $26.92 and a 1-year high of $55.07.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $59.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.50 million. Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 25.03% and a return on equity of 13.05%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Washington Trust Bancorp will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, which include commercial real estate loans consisting of commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans consists of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

