Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Research Coverage Started at HC Wainwright

Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the shipping company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 41.63% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on STNG. B. Riley dropped their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.40.

Shares of NYSE:STNG opened at $19.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Scorpio Tankers has a 1 year low of $8.28 and a 1 year high of $28.21. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.46, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.93.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The shipping company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $138.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.93 million. Scorpio Tankers had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 18.26%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Scorpio Tankers will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the fourth quarter worth about $30,213,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in Scorpio Tankers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $124,000. 38.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Handymax, MR, LR1/Panamax, and LR2/Aframax. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

