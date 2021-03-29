Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) Downgraded to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Adecoagro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Shares of Adecoagro stock opened at $7.91 on Monday. Adecoagro has a 52-week low of $3.31 and a 52-week high of $9.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $926.15 million, a P/E ratio of -24.72 and a beta of 1.21.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $233.38 million for the quarter. Adecoagro had a negative net margin of 4.53% and a positive return on equity of 10.33%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Adecoagro will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adecoagro by 2,005.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 96,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 92,273 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Adecoagro by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 40,911 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Adecoagro by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 223,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 8,115 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Adecoagro by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 86,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 25,663 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Adecoagro by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 375,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 34,053 shares during the last quarter. 53.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Adecoagro

Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. It engages in farming crops and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as in sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities. The company is involved in the planting, harvesting, and sale of grains and oilseeds, as well as wheat, corn, soybeans, cotton, sunflowers, and other; provision of grain warehousing/conditioning, handling, and drying services to third parties; and purchase and sale of crops produced by third parties.

