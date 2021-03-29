Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.42.

TCNNF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Trulieve Cannabis in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Trulieve Cannabis in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Trulieve Cannabis from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Alliance Global Partners upped their target price on shares of Trulieve Cannabis to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from $70.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.

Shares of TCNNF stock opened at $48.30 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.51. Trulieve Cannabis has a 12 month low of $7.86 and a 12 month high of $53.73.

Trulieve Cannabis Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical cannabis company. The company cultivates and produces products in-house and distributes its products to Trulieve branded stores (dispensaries) in Florida, California, Massachusetts, and Connecticut, as well as directly to patients through home delivery.

