Ether Zero Market Capitalization Tops $1.02 Million (ETZ)

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded 22.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 29th. During the last week, Ether Zero has traded 175% higher against the US dollar. Ether Zero has a total market cap of $1.02 million and $27,438.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ether Zero token can now be bought for $0.0056 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ether Zero alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,768.22 or 0.03050697 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00021232 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Exchange Payment Coin (EXP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ether Zero Profile

Ether Zero (CRYPTO:ETZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Ether Zero’s total supply is 222,367,343 tokens and its circulating supply is 180,337,930 tokens. The official message board for Ether Zero is medium.com/@etherzero . Ether Zero’s official website is etherzero.org . Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EtherZero is a hard fork on Ethereum providing no-fee, high expansibility, real-time transaction or operation feedback services. EtherZero intends to be a general-purpose smart contract platform providing developers with a way of setting up dApps that are not just limited to the finance and business sectors. “

Buying and Selling Ether Zero

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ether Zero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ether Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ETZUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Ether Zero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ether Zero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.