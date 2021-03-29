Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut its position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,430,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 623,475 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $327,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Atmos Energy by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,263,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,265,693,000 after purchasing an additional 655,903 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,793,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $362,014,000 after buying an additional 303,022 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited raised its stake in Atmos Energy by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 1,752,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $167,276,000 after acquiring an additional 110,659 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Atmos Energy by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,511,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $144,231,000 after acquiring an additional 491,174 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,058,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $100,973,000 after acquiring an additional 138,487 shares during the last quarter. 86.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Atmos Energy from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.93.

NYSE:ATO opened at $97.24 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.60. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $84.59 and a 1 year high of $111.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.93 and a 200-day moving average of $93.59.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.13. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The firm had revenue of $914.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. Atmos Energy’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.97%.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

