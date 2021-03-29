LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,458,786 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,206 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.04% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $317,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LYB. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 38,235 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,695,000 after acquiring an additional 2,908 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 49,798 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,564,000 after purchasing an additional 14,348 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 236,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,650,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 31,106 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,193,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Finally, Old Port Advisors lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 21,537 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after buying an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LYB opened at $105.57 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $102.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $44.33 and a 52 week high of $112.73.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.83. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 4.23%. The firm had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.66%.

In other news, SVP Kimberly A. Foley sold 2,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total value of $234,013.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,562 shares of company stock worth $263,516. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Argus upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Bank of America raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. LyondellBasell Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.45.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

