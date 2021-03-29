Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Acquired by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,536 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $6,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 841.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,967,153 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $47,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758,263 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,773,852 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,084,755,000 after buying an additional 897,259 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 98.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,519,156 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $325,084,000 after buying an additional 752,193 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 600,172.6% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 570,259 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $135,499,000 after buying an additional 570,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,182,275 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $280,920,000 after acquiring an additional 418,486 shares during the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NSC opened at $272.91 on Monday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $136.65 and a 52 week high of $273.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $255.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $236.78. The firm has a market cap of $74.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 20.27%. Norfolk Southern’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.30%.

NSC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $232.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $283.00 to $271.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $286.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Norfolk Southern has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.58.

In related news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 2,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $627,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,448,255. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $338,663.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,081,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,147 shares of company stock valued at $1,030,541. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

