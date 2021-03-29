Mariner LLC Acquires 2,609 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,609 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $5,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 2,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. boosted its position in Caterpillar by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 1,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 9,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $229.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $125.15 billion, a PE ratio of 38.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.54. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.22 and a 52-week high of $237.78.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The company had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Caterpillar news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 4,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.76, for a total value of $766,473.68. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 80,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.82, for a total value of $17,738,374.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,560,889.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 149,080 shares of company stock worth $32,650,920 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on CAT shares. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Caterpillar to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Caterpillar from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.05.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

