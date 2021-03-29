QunQun (QUN) Price Up 10.1% This Week

QunQun (CURRENCY:QUN) traded 16.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 29th. During the last seven days, QunQun has traded 10.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. QunQun has a total market capitalization of $4.52 million and approximately $1.24 million worth of QunQun was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QunQun token can now be purchased for $0.0062 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

QunQun Token Profile

QunQun (QUN) is a token. It was first traded on January 5th, 2018. QunQun’s total supply is 1,557,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 729,777,775 tokens. QunQun’s official Twitter account is @qunqun_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for QunQun is qunqun.io . QunQun’s official message board is medium.com/@qunqun_io

According to CryptoCompare, “QunQun is an Ethereum-based incentive community platform. QUN is an ERC20 token that serves as medium of exchange on QunQun's platform. “

Buying and Selling QunQun

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QunQun directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QunQun should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QunQun using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

