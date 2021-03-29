Project Pai 24 Hour Volume Reaches $5.29 Million (PAI)

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded up 12.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 29th. In the last week, Project Pai has traded up 14.7% against the dollar. One Project Pai token can now be purchased for $0.0330 or 0.00000057 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Project Pai has a total market capitalization of $50.66 million and approximately $5.29 million worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Project Pai alerts:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001729 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00014011 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000044 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000259 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Smartshare (SSP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Project Pai Profile

Project Pai (PAI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,738,432,335 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,535,341,534 tokens. Project Pai’s official website is projectpai.com . The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Project Pai is medium.com/project-pai . Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

Project Pai Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Project Pai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Project Pai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Project Pai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Project Pai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.