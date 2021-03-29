Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) Short Interest Update

Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, an increase of 136.4% from the February 28th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust stock opened at $14.61 on Monday. Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust has a 1 year low of $9.81 and a 1 year high of $15.15.

Get Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.03%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HNW. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 91,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 20,239 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 55,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $797,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $366,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 19,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter.

About Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust

Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in higher yielding asset classes, including high yield bonds, leveraged bank loans, and event-linked bonds .It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

See Also: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.