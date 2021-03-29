ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO) Short Interest Up 404.3% in March

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,200 shares, an increase of 404.3% from the February 28th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 80,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of EMO opened at $18.68 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.62. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund has a 12-month low of $5.40 and a 12-month high of $19.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EMO. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 16,662 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 6,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 803,021 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,785,000 after buying an additional 17,073 shares during the last quarter.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Company Profile

ClearBridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

