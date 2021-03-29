ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO) Short Interest Up 404.3% in March

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,200 shares, an increase of 404.3% from the February 28th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 80,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of EMO opened at $18.68 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.62. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund has a 12-month low of $5.40 and a 12-month high of $19.50.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th.
ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Company Profile
ClearBridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.
Featured Story: Futures Contract
Receive News & Ratings for ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.