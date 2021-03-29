Short Interest in First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:FIV) Rises By 141.4%

First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:FIV) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a growth of 141.4% from the February 28th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 90,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NYSE FIV opened at $9.33 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.91. First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund has a one year low of $6.61 and a one year high of $9.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be paid a $0.013 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FIV. Almitas Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $1,805,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 120,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 36,568 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $175,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,091,000.

About First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund

First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in senior loan of any maturity to create its portfolio. The fund employs bottom-up fundamental analysis to make its investments.

