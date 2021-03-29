Ameritas Investment Company LLC Buys New Shares in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IJJ opened at $102.83 on Monday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.92 and a fifty-two week high of $106.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.22.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

