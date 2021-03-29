Ameritas Investment Company LLC Buys New Stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 82,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after buying an additional 23,885 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,157,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,226,000 after acquiring an additional 226,038 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,521,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,726,000 after acquiring an additional 505,076 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 82,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,307,000 after purchasing an additional 22,688 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,524,000.

NASDAQ RDVY opened at $45.86 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.94. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a one year low of $23.69 and a one year high of $45.99.

