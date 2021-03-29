Ameritas Investment Company LLC Has $313,000 Stock Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 27.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,408 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PPL. Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its stake in shares of PPL by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 50,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. grew its position in shares of PPL by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 67,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of PPL by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 31,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of PPL by 94.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Alliance raised its position in shares of PPL by 3.4% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 16,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. 67.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other PPL news, insider Gregory N. Dudkin sold 4,747 shares of PPL stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total transaction of $133,485.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,893.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joanne H. Raphael sold 4,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total transaction of $129,042.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,499,161.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,897 shares of company stock valued at $996,674 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on PPL. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of PPL from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of PPL to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of PPL to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America lowered PPL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of PPL in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PPL currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.18.

Shares of PPL opened at $29.27 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.91 and its 200 day moving average is $28.04. PPL Co. has a 12-month low of $21.40 and a 12-month high of $30.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $22.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 0.72.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter. PPL had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 21.93%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. On average, analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.67%. PPL’s payout ratio is 67.76%.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 418,000 electric and 329,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 530,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

