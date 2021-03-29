Captrust Financial Advisors Grows Stock Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,897 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $1,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

DRI stock opened at $148.98 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $136.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.12. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.11 and a 12-month high of $149.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.19, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 10.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.28%.

DRI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $113.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $138.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.85.

In other Darden Restaurants news, insider Daniel J. Kiernan sold 16,198 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total transaction of $2,149,474.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,854,642.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 78,957 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.03, for a total value of $10,424,692.71. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 307,664 shares in the company, valued at $40,620,877.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

