Toroso Investments LLC Acquires New Position in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 892 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,356,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $551,682,000 after acquiring an additional 128,957 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Everest Re Group by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,222,788 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $286,242,000 after purchasing an additional 41,301 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,207,675 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $238,564,000 after purchasing an additional 10,240 shares during the last quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN purchased a new position in shares of Everest Re Group in the 3rd quarter worth $79,119,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Everest Re Group by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 391,051 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $91,542,000 after acquiring an additional 12,632 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RE opened at $250.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.58. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a one year low of $157.32 and a one year high of $256.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $242.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.55.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.09). Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 7.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is currently 29.05%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Everest Re Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $316.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Everest Re Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Everest Re Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $245.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $262.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.45.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

