Toroso Investments LLC Takes $215,000 Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,488 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 167,039 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $24,088,000 after acquiring an additional 14,406 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 5.9% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 28,616 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,493,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,285,946 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $185,458,000 after buying an additional 48,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in PPG Industries by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 21,128 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,047,000 after buying an additional 7,239 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Laurentian raised PPG Industries to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on PPG Industries from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada raised shares of PPG Industries to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.32.

NYSE:PPG opened at $154.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.52. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.01 and a fifty-two week high of $154.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.92. The company has a market capitalization of $36.68 billion, a PE ratio of 34.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 34.73%.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Recommended Story: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.