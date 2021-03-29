ETF Managers Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,132 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Service Co. International during the first quarter valued at $60,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Service Co. International by 19.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 241,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,708,000 after buying an additional 39,785 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Service Co. International by 2.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 101,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,278,000 after buying an additional 2,111 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Service Co. International by 1.8% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 43,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Service Co. International by 1.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 793,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,452,000 after buying an additional 9,807 shares during the period. 83.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Alan R. Buckwalter III sold 8,022 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.51, for a total value of $389,147.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 86,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,190,924.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Service Co. International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.17.

Shares of NYSE:SCI opened at $51.30 on Monday. Service Co. International has a 1-year low of $33.93 and a 1-year high of $54.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.94. The company has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.69.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 14th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.22. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 13.62%. The firm had revenue of $970.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $974.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is 44.21%.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, cremations, memorialization and catering.

