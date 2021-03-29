Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Shares Sold by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co reduced its holdings in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 78.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 74,677 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 603.5% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 39,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after buying an additional 33,758 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ally Financial by 79,744.5% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 612,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,838,000 after purchasing an additional 611,640 shares in the last quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Ally Financial by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 244,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,705,000 after purchasing an additional 34,440 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $296,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 683,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,131,000 after purchasing an additional 13,621 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ALLY opened at $45.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Ally Financial Inc. has a one year low of $11.90 and a one year high of $47.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.32.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.55. Ally Financial had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.43%.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total value of $646,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 680,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,340,368.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Diane E. Morais sold 4,126 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total transaction of $190,167.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 240,692 shares in the company, valued at $11,093,494.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,626 shares of company stock worth $948,417. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Ally Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $33.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott increased their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ally Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.75.

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

