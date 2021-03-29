Toroso Investments LLC Purchases New Shares in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,537 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TROW. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 435.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 214 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.78, for a total transaction of $1,564,020.00. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TROW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $171.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $134.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $170.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. T. Rowe Price Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.33.

TROW opened at $178.13 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.36 and a 12-month high of $179.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.40.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.21. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 35.92% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 53.53%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

