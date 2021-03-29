Toroso Investments LLC Acquires New Shares in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PLD. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the third quarter valued at $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Prologis by 512.2% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new position in Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PLD. TheStreet lowered shares of Prologis from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Evercore ISI upgraded Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on Prologis from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.77.

Prologis stock opened at $106.78 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $78.99 billion, a PE ratio of 47.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.00 and a twelve month high of $112.37.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.54). Prologis had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 38.21%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.13%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

