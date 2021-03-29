Ventas, Inc. (VTR) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 31st

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 16th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st.

Ventas has decreased its dividend by 31.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Ventas has a payout ratio of 782.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Ventas to earn $3.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.1%.

VTR stock opened at $54.87 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $20.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.06. Ventas has a 1 year low of $21.48 and a 1 year high of $58.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.83.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.44). Ventas had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 10.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Ventas will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised Ventas from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Ventas from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Ventas from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Ventas in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Ventas from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.21.

In related news, Director Richard I. Gilchrist sold 8,934 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total value of $482,793.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,210 shares in the company, valued at $2,226,988.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total value of $850,475.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 735,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,610,685.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,010 shares of company stock valued at $2,109,817. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

