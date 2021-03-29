Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.02

Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share by the electronics maker on Friday, April 16th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st.

Encore Wire has increased its dividend by 25.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Encore Wire has a payout ratio of 2.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Encore Wire to earn $2.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.1%.

Shares of Encore Wire stock opened at $68.10 on Monday. Encore Wire has a 1 year low of $38.01 and a 1 year high of $73.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.56.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The electronics maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.51. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 4.91%. The firm had revenue of $380.82 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Encore Wire will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Matthew D. Ford sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $735,000.00. Company insiders own 3.21% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WIRE. DA Davidson raised their target price on Encore Wire from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Sidoti downgraded Encore Wire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st.

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables and metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; USE-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

