The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and fifteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $755.53.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on The Sherwin-Williams in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $874.00 price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $740.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $785.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th.

Get The Sherwin-Williams alerts:

NYSE SHW opened at $759.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $68.01 billion, a PE ratio of 37.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $705.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $711.08. The Sherwin-Williams has a one year low of $412.01 and a one year high of $760.00.

The Sherwin-Williams shares are scheduled to split on Thursday, April 1st. The 3-1 split was announced on Wednesday, February 3rd. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, March 31st.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.24. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 56.69% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams will post 24.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The Sherwin-Williams declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 17th that authorizes the company to buyback 15,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty chemicals company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, April 2nd will be issued a $1.34 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.25%.

In related news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 1,930 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $1,351,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,743,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 1,895 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $1,326,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,915 shares in the company, valued at $2,740,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,466 shares of company stock valued at $25,811,540. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 114.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 58 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Recommended Story: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for The Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.