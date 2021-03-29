Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.70.

SUN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Sunoco from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Sunoco from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Sunoco in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Sunoco from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sunoco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Get Sunoco alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Sunoco by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 590,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,980,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC raised its stake in Sunoco by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 29,860 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 8,708 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Sunoco by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 117,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in Sunoco by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 25,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Sunoco by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 124,749 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares during the last quarter. 24.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Sunoco stock opened at $32.37 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.64 and a 200 day moving average of $28.53. Sunoco has a 52 week low of $14.05 and a 52 week high of $33.00.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Sunoco had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 22.04%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sunoco will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $0.8255 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.20%. Sunoco’s payout ratio is 145.37%.

Sunoco Company Profile

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution and retailing of motor fuels in the United States. It operates through two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and major oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

Read More: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Sunoco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunoco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.