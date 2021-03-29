Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Sells 18,021 Shares of RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 317,863 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 18,021 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in RealPage were worth $27,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of RealPage by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 14,038 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in RealPage by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,593 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in RealPage by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,765 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp grew its stake in RealPage by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 1,266 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of RealPage by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,256 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

Get RealPage alerts:

RealPage stock opened at $87.35 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.76 and a beta of 1.20. RealPage, Inc. has a one year low of $47.36 and a one year high of $89.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $87.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.70.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $298.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.66 million. RealPage had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 4.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that RealPage, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RP. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of RealPage from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of RealPage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. William Blair cut shares of RealPage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered RealPage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded RealPage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, RealPage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.94.

RealPage Profile

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite that generates lease documents, manages service requests, reports acuity of senior residents, enables senior community management, and manages procurement activities; and Propertyware, which offers accounting, maintenance and work order management, marketing, spend management, and portal services, as well as screening and payment solutions.

See Also: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP).

Receive News & Ratings for RealPage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RealPage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.