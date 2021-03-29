Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 672,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,195 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $29,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. Patten & Patten Inc. TN bought a new position in Aflac in the 4th quarter worth about $238,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in Aflac by 501.0% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 3,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,006 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in Aflac by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 185,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,240,000 after acquiring an additional 22,025 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Aflac by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 234,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,430,000 after purchasing an additional 5,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Aflac by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 69,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after purchasing an additional 22,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Aflac in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Aflac from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Aflac from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $35.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.70.

In other Aflac news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $47,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,814 shares in the company, valued at $602,258. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.43, for a total transaction of $1,512,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,532,113.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 127,230 shares of company stock valued at $5,962,010 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Aflac stock opened at $51.56 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $30.32 and a twelve month high of $52.78. The company has a market capitalization of $35.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.02. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 21.11%. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. Aflac’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aflac

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

