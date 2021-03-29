Neo Ivy Capital Management Invests $41,000 in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,056 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 384,784 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,041,000 after purchasing an additional 43,578 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,319,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 696,434 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,224,000 after acquiring an additional 32,289 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,286,000. 73.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SPR stock opened at $48.34 on Monday. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.66 and a 52-week high of $53.63. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.91 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.74 and a 200-day moving average of $33.40.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The aerospace company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.64). The business had revenue of $877.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $885.27 million. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 11.29% and a negative return on equity of 26.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. Spirit AeroSystems’s payout ratio is presently 0.72%.

SPR has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Spirit AeroSystems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Spirit AeroSystems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.79.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and other structure components of the fuselage, such as floor beams.

