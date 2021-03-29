Neo Ivy Capital Management Buys New Holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 378 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GDDY. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in GoDaddy by 67.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in GoDaddy by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 642 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in GoDaddy by 1,939.5% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in GoDaddy by 465.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in GoDaddy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GDDY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on GoDaddy from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on GoDaddy from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on GoDaddy from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on GoDaddy from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on GoDaddy from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.20.

Shares of GDDY stock opened at $77.14 on Monday. GoDaddy Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.63 and a twelve month high of $93.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.03.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.08. GoDaddy had a positive return on equity of 94.14% and a negative net margin of 15.67%. The business had revenue of $873.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $865.17 million. Analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other GoDaddy news, insider Nima Kelly sold 3,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.21, for a total value of $283,260.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,213,032.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.83, for a total value of $128,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $554,633.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,235 shares of company stock valued at $8,481,902 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

