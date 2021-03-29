LMR Partners LLP Sells 1,230 Shares of MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE)

LMR Partners LLP lessened its stake in shares of MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) by 30.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,230 shares during the quarter. LMR Partners LLP’s holdings in MGE Energy were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MGE Energy by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 158,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,094,000 after buying an additional 3,504 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of MGE Energy by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,549,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $108,479,000 after buying an additional 145,904 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MGE Energy by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 291,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,428,000 after buying an additional 3,785 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of MGE Energy by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 1,742 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of MGE Energy by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded MGE Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on MGE Energy from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of MGEE opened at $72.12 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.73. MGE Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.25 and a 52-week high of $74.49. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.49.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.07). MGE Energy had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $136.51 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that MGE Energy, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. MGE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 58.96%.

MGE Energy Profile

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through five segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

