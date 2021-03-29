LMR Partners LLP Sells 3,623 Shares of Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE)

LMR Partners LLP trimmed its stake in shares of Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE) by 25.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,548 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,623 shares during the quarter. LMR Partners LLP’s holdings in Genie Energy were worth $76,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Genie Energy by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 70,374 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Genie Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Genie Energy by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 55,828 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 22,161 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Genie Energy by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 776,185 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,596,000 after acquiring an additional 30,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Genie Energy by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 166,723 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 27,071 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Genie Energy alerts:

Shares of GNE opened at $6.44 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $168.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.52 and a 200-day moving average of $8.08. Genie Energy Ltd. has a 1 year low of $6.10 and a 1 year high of $9.60.

Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a retail energy provider, and an oil and gas exploration company. The company operates through four segments: Genie Retail Energy (GRE); GRE International; Genie Energy Services; and Genie Oil and Gas, Inc It resells electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers primarily in the Eastern and Midwestern United States, as well as in the United Kingdom, Japan, and Finland.

Recommended Story: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE).

Receive News & Ratings for Genie Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genie Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.