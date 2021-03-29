LMR Partners LLP Sells 10,419 Shares of Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN)

LMR Partners LLP reduced its stake in Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) by 30.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,419 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP’s holdings in Geron were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Geron by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,589,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,786,000 after acquiring an additional 5,188,676 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Geron by 190.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,647,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,267,000 after acquiring an additional 7,640,921 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Geron by 71.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 107,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 44,671 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in Geron by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 30,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Geron by 22.8% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 167,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 31,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Geron alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Geron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Geron in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.71.

NASDAQ GERN opened at $1.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 9.60 and a quick ratio of 9.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.81. Geron Co. has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $2.40. The company has a market cap of $506.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 1.50.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Geron had a negative net margin of 21,631.02% and a negative return on equity of 43.76%. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Geron Co. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Geron Profile

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for hematologic myeloid malignancies. It holds rights to imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor in Phase 2/3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant progenitor cells in hematologic myeloid malignancies to reduce dysfunctional blood cell production and enable recovery of normal blood cell production.

Recommended Story: What are popular range trading strategies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN).

Receive News & Ratings for Geron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.