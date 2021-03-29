Paloma Partners Management Co Decreases Holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Paloma Partners Management Co lowered its stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 81.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,883 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 63,578 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Masco were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MAS. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Masco by 229.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 452 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Masco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Masco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in Masco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masco during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 28,261 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total transaction of $1,588,550.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 340,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,138,605.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 6,543 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total value of $348,087.60. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,075 shares of company stock valued at $2,452,777. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MAS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital downgraded Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Masco in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Masco in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Masco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.55.

NYSE:MAS opened at $60.05 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33. Masco Co. has a one year low of $32.01 and a one year high of $60.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 1,966.88% and a net margin of 21.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masco announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 9th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

