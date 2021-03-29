Paloma Partners Management Co Has $782,000 Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 247.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,136 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,222 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 290.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,759,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,987,325,000 after acquiring an additional 19,155,193 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 293.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,373,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,571,834,000 after acquiring an additional 15,195,906 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 287.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,819,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,220,462,000 after acquiring an additional 11,737,595 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 637.5% in the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 15,271,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,178,232,000 after buying an additional 13,201,254 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 316.9% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,046,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,006,549,000 after buying an additional 9,917,107 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy stock opened at $74.06 on Monday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.26 and a 52 week high of $87.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $145.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.68%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NEE. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.18.

In related news, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $8,970,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 28,564 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.63, for a total transaction of $2,160,295.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,810,567.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 152,595 shares of company stock worth $11,582,980. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

