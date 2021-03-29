Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Shares Sold by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co lowered its position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 42.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,013 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 8,207 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 241.7% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,081 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $754,000. North Fourth Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,614,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 315.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,141,594 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $89,227,000 after acquiring an additional 866,565 shares during the period. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 90.4% during the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 516,908 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,402,000 after acquiring an additional 245,394 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Curtis Warfield sold 2,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.82, for a total value of $249,500.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,875 shares in the company, valued at $638,137.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Wayne Kent Taylor sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.40, for a total transaction of $6,888,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,036,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,771,428. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 126,525 shares of company stock worth $11,784,340. Insiders own 6.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $97.77 on Monday. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.21 and a 12 month high of $99.64. The firm has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $91.56 and its 200-day moving average is $78.03.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.21). Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $637.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.05 million. Research analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.35.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 514 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

